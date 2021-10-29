Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Earnings results for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The firm earned $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has generated ($2.72) earnings per share over the last year (($2.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Karyopharm Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.83) to ($2.09) per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for KPTI. The average twelve-month price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics is $17.67 with a high price target of $27.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

Dividend Strength: Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Karyopharm Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

In the past three months, Karyopharm Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.24% of the stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 78.06% of the stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI



Earnings for Karyopharm Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.83) to ($2.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 8.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

