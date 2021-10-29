Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Earnings results for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business earned $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Its revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kennametal has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.1. Earnings for Kennametal are expected to grow by 27.55% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.50 per share. Kennametal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Kennametal will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Kennametal stock is Hold based on the current 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for KMT. The average twelve-month price target for Kennametal is $41.57 with a high price target of $48.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

Kennametal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.57, Kennametal has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $39.74. Kennametal has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kennametal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kennametal is 76.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Kennametal will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.00% next year. This indicates that Kennametal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

In the past three months, Kennametal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Kennametal is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT



Earnings for Kennametal are expected to grow by 27.55% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Kennametal is 62.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Kennametal is 62.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.69. Kennametal has a PEG Ratio of 3.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kennametal has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

