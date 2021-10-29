Earnings and Growth Analysis : Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Earnings results for Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business earned $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year ($3.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Earnings for Kforce are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.38 per share. Kforce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Kforce will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Kforce stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for KFRC. The average twelve-month price target for Kforce is $56.80 with a high price target of $66.00 and a low price target of $53.00.

Kforce has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kforce has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kforce is 39.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kforce will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.77% next year. This indicates that Kforce will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

In the past three months, Kforce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,722,285.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Kforce is held by insiders. 83.73% of the stock of Kforce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC



Earnings for Kforce are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Kforce is 19.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Kforce is 19.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.64. Kforce has a P/B Ratio of 7.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

