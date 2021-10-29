Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Earnings results for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Lantern Pharma has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year (($1.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lantern Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($1.27) per share. Lantern Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Lantern Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Lantern Pharma stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for LTRN. The average twelve-month price target for Lantern Pharma is $30.50 with a high price target of $32.00 and a low price target of $29.00.

Lantern Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Lantern Pharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Lantern Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

In the past three months, Lantern Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 30.30% of the stock of Lantern Pharma is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.05% of the stock of Lantern Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN



Earnings for Lantern Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($1.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Lantern Pharma is -8.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lantern Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 5.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

