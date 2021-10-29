Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Earnings results for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year ($2.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for Leggett & Platt are expected to grow by 9.12% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $3.11 per share. Leggett & Platt has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Leggett & Platt will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Leggett & Platt stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for LEG. The average twelve-month price target for Leggett & Platt is $51.33 with a high price target of $60.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.33, Leggett & Platt has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $47.95. Leggett & Platt has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Leggett & Platt has been increasing its dividend for 50 years. The dividend payout ratio of Leggett & Platt is 78.87%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Leggett & Platt will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.02% next year. This indicates that Leggett & Platt will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

In the past three months, Leggett & Platt insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.32% of the stock of Leggett & Platt is held by insiders. 72.89% of the stock of Leggett & Platt is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG



Earnings for Leggett & Platt are expected to grow by 9.12% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $3.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Leggett & Platt is 16.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Leggett & Platt is 16.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.84. Leggett & Platt has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

