Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Earnings results for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm earned $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. loanDepot has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for loanDepot are expected to grow by 1.09% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.85 per share. loanDepot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. loanDepot will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for loanDepot stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for LDI. The average twelve-month price target for loanDepot is $16.50 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $8.00.

loanDepot has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, loanDepot has a forecasted upside of 149.2% from its current price of $6.62. loanDepot has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot pays a meaningful dividend of 2.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. loanDepot does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, loanDepot will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.65% next year. This indicates that loanDepot will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

In the past three months, loanDepot insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $70,914.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.99% of the stock of loanDepot is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI



