Will stock surge before Earnings results? Loews (NYSE:L)

Earnings results for Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Loews has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Loews will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 402-220-2689.

Analyst Opinion on Loews (NYSE:L)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Loews stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for L. The average twelve-month price target for Loews is $87.00 with a high price target of $103.00 and a low price target of $71.00.

Loews has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.00, Loews has a forecasted upside of 54.2% from its current price of $56.41. Loews has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Loews has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Loews (NYSE:L)

In the past three months, Loews insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,259,765.00 in company stock. 16.20% of the stock of Loews is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.00% of the stock of Loews is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Loews (NYSE:L



The P/E ratio of Loews is 9.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Loews is 9.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Loews has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

