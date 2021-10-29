Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Earnings results for LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company earned $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. LSB Industries has generated ($3.49) earnings per share over the last year (($2.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LSB Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to $0.31 per share. LSB Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. LSB Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

like LSB Industries stock less than the stock of other Multi-Sector Conglomerates companies. 61.83% of gave LSB Industries an outperform vote while multi-sector conglomerates companies recieve an average of 67.28% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries does not currently pay a dividend. LSB Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

In the past three months, LSB Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.10% of the stock of LSB Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.90% of the stock of LSB Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU



Earnings for LSB Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of LSB Industries is -3.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LSB Industries is -3.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LSB Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

