MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MakeMyTrip stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. MakeMyTrip Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of MakeMyTrip traded down -$2.64 on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 595151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384251. Shares of MakeMyTrip were trading at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $39.02. While on yearly highs and lows, MakeMyTrip's today has traded high as $34.56 and has touched $31.95 on the downward trend.

MakeMyTrip Earnings and What to expect:

MakeMyTrip last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MakeMyTrip are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.12 per share. MakeMyTrip has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for MakeMyTrip are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of MakeMyTrip is -82.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MakeMyTrip has a P/B Ratio of 4.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $31.42 And 5 day price change is $7.04 (26.28%) with average volume for 5 day average is 486,958. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $30.17 and 20 day price change is $6.28 (22.79%) and average 20 day moving volume is 400,254. 50 day moving average is $27.43 and 50 day price change is $8.65 ( 34.35%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 363,742. 200 day moving average is $28.93 and 200 day price change is $2.37 (7.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 487,212.

Other owners latest trading in MakeMyTrip :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 1,354 which equates to market value of $36K and appx 0.00% owners of MakeMyTrip

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 2,462,730 which equates to market value of $66.96M and appx 0.00% owners of MakeMyTrip

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC were 1,063 which equates to market value of $29K and appx 0.00% owners of MakeMyTrip

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 38.12% for MakeMyTrip

