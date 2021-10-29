Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Earnings results for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business earned $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has generated $17.21 earnings per share over the last year (($28.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for McKesson are expected to grow by 4.05% in the coming year, from $20.27 to $21.09 per share. McKesson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. McKesson will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for McKesson stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for MCK. The average twelve-month price target for McKesson is $224.13 with a high price target of $261.00 and a low price target of $166.00.

McKesson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $224.13, McKesson has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $205.02. McKesson has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson has a dividend yield of 0.93%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McKesson has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of McKesson is 10.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McKesson will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.91% next year. This indicates that McKesson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

In the past three months, McKesson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,410,962.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of McKesson is held by insiders. 86.16% of the stock of McKesson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McKesson (NYSE:MCK



Earnings for McKesson are expected to grow by 4.05% in the coming year, from $20.27 to $21.09 per share. The P/E ratio of McKesson is -7.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of McKesson is -7.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. McKesson has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. McKesson has a P/B Ratio of 186.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

