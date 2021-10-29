How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Earnings results for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business earned $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial has generated ($1.42) earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.0. Earnings for Medallion Financial are expected to grow by 30.77% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.70 per share. Medallion Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Medallion Financial stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for MFIN. The average twelve-month price target for Medallion Financial is $12.00 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $12.00.

on MFIN’s analyst rating history

Medallion Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Medallion Financial has a forecasted upside of 53.8% from its current price of $7.80. Medallion Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Medallion Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Medallion Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.76% next year. This indicates that Medallion Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

In the past three months, Medallion Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.43% of the stock of Medallion Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 22.10% of the stock of Medallion Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)



Earnings for Medallion Financial are expected to grow by 30.77% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Medallion Financial is 195.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Medallion Financial is 195.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Medallion Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

