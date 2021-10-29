Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $145.00

Meritage Homes stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Meritage Homes stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $145.00. The analysts previously had $130.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Meritage Homes traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $111.00. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300064. On Thursday, Shares of Meritage Homes closed at $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13.Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. While on yearly highs and lows, Meritage Homes today has traded high as $111.00 and has touched $110.98 on the downward trend.

Meritage Homes Earnings and What to expect:

Meritage Homes last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes has generated $11.00 earnings per share over the last year ($14.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 13.40% in the coming year, from $18.96 to $21.50 per share. Meritage Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 13.40% in the coming year, from $18.96 to $21.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 7.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 7.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.92. Meritage Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$106.65 And 5 day price change is $6.36 (6.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 395,580. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $102.06 and 20 day price change is $13.14 (13.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 286,740. 50 day moving average is $104.32 and 50 day price change is $1.31 ( 1.20%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 290,288. 200 day moving average is $98.13 and 200 day price change is $28.33 (34.63%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 394,023.

Other owners latest trading in Meritage Homes :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 27,849 which equates to market value of $2.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Meritage Homes

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 6,823 which equates to market value of $0.66M and appx 0.00% owners of Meritage Homes

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 24,594 which equates to market value of $2.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Meritage Homes

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 95.87% for Meritage Homes

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING