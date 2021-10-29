Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Earnings results for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.37. The company earned $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. MGM Growth Properties has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Earnings for MGM Growth Properties are expected to grow by 6.30% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.70 per share. MGM Growth Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MGM Growth Properties stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for MGP. The average twelve-month price target for MGM Growth Properties is $38.85 with a high price target of $43.00 and a low price target of $31.00.

on MGP’s analyst rating history

MGM Growth Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.85, MGM Growth Properties has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $40.28. MGM Growth Properties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MGM Growth Properties has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 92.04%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, MGM Growth Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.04% in the coming year. This indicates that MGM Growth Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

In the past three months, MGM Growth Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of MGM Growth Properties is held by insiders. 92.02% of the stock of MGM Growth Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)



Earnings for MGM Growth Properties are expected to grow by 6.30% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.70 per share. The P/E ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 29.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 29.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. MGM Growth Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MGM Growth Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

