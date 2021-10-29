Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Earnings results for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences last issued its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Minerva Neurosciences has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Minerva Neurosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($1.27) per share. Minerva Neurosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Minerva Neurosciences stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for NERV. The average twelve-month price target for Minerva Neurosciences is $6.50 with a high price target of $10.00 and a low price target of $3.00.

Minerva Neurosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, Minerva Neurosciences has a forecasted upside of 374.5% from its current price of $1.37. Minerva Neurosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Minerva Neurosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

In the past three months, Minerva Neurosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.95% of the stock of Minerva Neurosciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.81% of the stock of Minerva Neurosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV



Earnings for Minerva Neurosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($1.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Minerva Neurosciences is -1.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Minerva Neurosciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

