Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $340.00

Molina Healthcare stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Molina Healthcare stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $340.00. The analysts previously had $310.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Molina Healthcare traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $297.14. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268328. On Thursday, Shares of Molina Healthcare closed at $297.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.33 and its 200 day moving average is $250.69.Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $304.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Molina Healthcare today has traded high as $298.49 and has touched $298.49 on the downward trend.

Molina Healthcare Earnings and What to expect:

Molina Healthcare last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company earned $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has generated $10.67 earnings per share over the last year ($10.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Earnings for Molina Healthcare are expected to grow by 22.12% in the coming year, from $13.47 to $16.45 per share. Molina Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Molina Healthcare are expected to grow by 22.12% in the coming year, from $13.47 to $16.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 27.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 27.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. Molina Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Molina Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 8.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$297.54 And 5 day price change is $0.89 (0.30%) with average volume for 5 day average is 238,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $283.32 and 20 day price change is $25.83 (9.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 230,175. 50 day moving average is $275.33 and 50 day price change is $43.87 ( 17.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 260,336. 200 day moving average is $250.69 and 200 day price change is $68.55 (0.2999) and with average volume for 200 days is : 304,456.

Other owners latest trading in Molina Healthcare :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 1,523 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Molina Healthcare

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 43,200 which equates to market value of $11.72M and appx 0.10% owners of Molina Healthcare

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt were 900 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Molina Healthcare

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.65% for Molina Healthcare

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING