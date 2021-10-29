Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Hold

Momentive Global stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Momentive Global Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Momentive Global traded down -$2.63 on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 2674084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722360. Shares of Momentive Global were trading at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $28.12. While on yearly highs and lows, Momentive Global's today has traded high as $22.45 and has touched $20.90 on the downward trend.

Momentive Global Earnings and What to expect:

Momentive Global last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business earned $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Momentive Global has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Momentive Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.57) per share. Momentive Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. Momentive Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “2322919 #”.

The P/E ratio of Momentive Global is -34.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Momentive Global has a P/B Ratio of 10.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $24.26 And 5 day price change is -$2.33 (-9.56%) with average volume for 5 day average is 311,872. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $23.49 and 20 day price change is $2.18 (10.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 659,113. 50 day moving average is $21.19 and 50 day price change is $2.62 ( 13.49%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 641,983. 200 day moving average is $20.71 and 200 day price change is -$4.08 (-15.62%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 801,185.

Other owners latest trading in Momentive Global :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 221,991 which equates to market value of $4.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Momentive Global

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 50,433 which equates to market value of $0.99M and appx 0.00% owners of Momentive Global

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 135,573 which equates to market value of $2.66M and appx 0.00% owners of Momentive Global

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 78.01% for Momentive Global

