Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Monarch Casino & Resort Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $71.65. 12593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51740. Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort were trading at $71.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51.Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $76.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Monarch Casino & Resort’s today has traded high as $72.32 and has touched $70.30 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Monarch Casino & Resort Earnings and What to expect:

Monarch Casino & Resort last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($2.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for Monarch Casino & Resort are expected to grow by 39.76% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $4.57 per share. Monarch Casino & Resort has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Monarch Casino & Resort are expected to grow by 39.76% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $4.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Monarch Casino & Resort is 25.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Monarch Casino & Resort is 25.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.90. Monarch Casino & Resort has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $71.02 And 5 day price change is $3.75 (5.58%) with average volume for 5 day average is 59,551. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $68.61 and 20 day price change is $0.85 (1.21%) and average 20 day moving volume is 43,948. 50 day moving average is $66.97 and 50 day price change is $7.76 ( 12.27%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 55,605. 200 day moving average is $65.51 and 200 day price change is $9.39 (15.24%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 73,676.

Other owners latest trading in Monarch Casino & Resort :

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Ziegler Capital Management LLC were 89,954 which equates to market value of $6.03M and appx 0.20% owners of Monarch Casino & Resort

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 30,781 which equates to market value of $2.06M and appx 0.00% owners of Monarch Casino & Resort

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Cambiar Investors LLC were 46,057 which equates to market value of $3.09M and appx 0.10% owners of Monarch Casino & Resort

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.20% for Monarch Casino & Resort

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING