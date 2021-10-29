Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Monolithic Power Systems stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Monolithic Power Systems Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems traded down -$34.78 on Thursday, reaching $514.93. 219129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314487. Shares of Monolithic Power Systems were trading at $514.93 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $492.53 and its 200 day moving average is $401.37.Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $500.06 and a 12 month high of $551.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Monolithic Power Systems's today has traded high as $518.09 and has touched $500.06 on the downward trend.

Monolithic Power Systems Earnings and What to expect:

Monolithic Power Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business earned $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Its revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has generated $3.52 earnings per share over the last year ($4.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.8. Earnings for Monolithic Power Systems are expected to grow by 22.34% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $5.86 per share. Monolithic Power Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 131.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 131.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.23. Monolithic Power Systems has a PEG Ratio of 4.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monolithic Power Systems has a P/B Ratio of 25.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $526.36 And 5 day price change is $32.21 (6.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 291,880. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $490.53 and 20 day price change is $65.03 (13.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 280,850. 50 day moving average is $492.53 and 50 day price change is $91.80 ( 20.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 317,244. 200 day moving average is $401.37 and 200 day price change is $161.49 (41.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 422,095.

Other owners latest trading in Monolithic Power Systems :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 13,538 which equates to market value of $6.56M and appx 0.10% owners of Monolithic Power Systems

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 2,936 which equates to market value of $1.42M and appx 0.00% owners of Monolithic Power Systems

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 483 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Monolithic Power Systems

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.74% for Monolithic Power Systems

