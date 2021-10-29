Moody (NYSE:MCO) Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $475.00

Moody stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Moody stock Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $475.00. The analysts previously had $425.00 target price. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Moody traded down -$4.11 on Thursday, reaching $402.58. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538496. On Thursday, Shares of Moody closed at $402.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.97 and its 200 day moving average is $337.25.Moody has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $407.41. While on yearly highs and lows, Moody today has traded high as $407.41 and has touched $402.58 on the downward trend.

Moody Earnings and What to expect:

Moody’s last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Its revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has generated $10.15 earnings per share over the last year ($11.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Earnings for Moody’s are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $11.84 to $12.41 per share.

The P/E ratio of Moody's is 36.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Moody's is 36.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Moody's has a PEG Ratio of 3.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Moody's has a P/B Ratio of 43.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Moody (NYSE:MCO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$391.29 And 5 day price change is $30.49 (8.10%) with average volume for 5 day average is $602,400.00. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $371.46 and 20 day price change is $51.58 (14.53%) and average 20 day moving volume is $515,120.00. 50 day moving average is $373.97 and 50 day price change is $32.77 ( 8.76%) and with average volume for 50 days is : $497,680.00. 200 day moving average is $337.25 and 200 day price change is $132.44 (0.4829) and with average volume for 200 days is : 652,125.

Other owners latest trading in Moody :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 54,994 which equates to market value of $19.53M and appx 0.10% owners of Moody

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 3,121 which equates to market value of $1.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Moody

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 25,027 which equates to market value of $8.89M and appx 0.10% owners of Moody

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.93% for Moody

