, Will stock surge before Earnings results? MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Earnings results for MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. MVB Financial has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for MVB Financial are expected to grow by 2.58% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.39 per share. MVB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MVB Financial stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for MVBF. The average twelve-month price target for MVB Financial is $38.00 with a high price target of $38.00 and a low price target of $38.00.

on MVBF’s analyst rating history

MVB Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, MVB Financial has a forecasted downside of 9.7% from its current price of $42.06. MVB Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MVB Financial has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of MVB Financial is 18.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MVB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.43% next year. This indicates that MVB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

In the past three months, MVB Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $591.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 15.43% of the stock of MVB Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.89% of the stock of MVB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF



Earnings for MVB Financial are expected to grow by 2.58% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of MVB Financial is 14.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of MVB Financial is 14.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. MVB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here