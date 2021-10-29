Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Earnings results for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies last posted its earnings data on September 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($0.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.9. Earnings for Napco Security Technologies are expected to grow by 48.10% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $1.17 per share. Napco Security Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Napco Security Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for NSSC. The average twelve-month price target for Napco Security Technologies is $48.25 with a high price target of $52.00 and a low price target of $45.00.

on NSSC’s analyst rating history

Napco Security Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.25, Napco Security Technologies has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $47.05. Napco Security Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Napco Security Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

In the past three months, Napco Security Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,959,465.00 in company stock. 35.70% of the stock of Napco Security Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.38% of the stock of Napco Security Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC



Earnings for Napco Security Technologies are expected to grow by 48.10% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Napco Security Technologies is 106.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Napco Security Technologies is 106.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.80. Napco Security Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 11.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here