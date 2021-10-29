Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Earnings results for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company earned $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Earnings for National Retail Properties are expected to grow by 1.37% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $2.95 per share. National Retail Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for National Retail Properties stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for NNN. The average twelve-month price target for National Retail Properties is $50.71 with a high price target of $56.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

National Retail Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.71, National Retail Properties has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $46.15. National Retail Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Retail Properties has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Retail Properties is 84.46%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, National Retail Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.86% next year. This indicates that National Retail Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

In the past three months, National Retail Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by insiders. 87.90% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN



Earnings for National Retail Properties are expected to grow by 1.37% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $2.95 per share. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 34.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 34.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. National Retail Properties has a PEG Ratio of 4.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. National Retail Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

