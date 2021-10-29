Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Earnings results for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences last issued its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm earned $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year ($3.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Earnings for Neurocrine Biosciences are expected to grow by 92.59% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $3.64 per share. Neurocrine Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Neurocrine Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Neurocrine Biosciences stock is Buy based on the current 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for NBIX. The average twelve-month price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $119.46 with a high price target of $163.00 and a low price target of $90.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Neurocrine Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

In the past three months, Neurocrine Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,968,569.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Neurocrine Biosciences is held by insiders. 95.99% of the stock of Neurocrine Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX



Earnings for Neurocrine Biosciences are expected to grow by 92.59% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $3.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences is 27.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences is 27.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.07. Neurocrine Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 8.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

