Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Nexa Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Nexa Resources Downgraded by Morgan Stanley on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Equal Weight. The analysts previously had rating of Overweight.

Shares of Nexa Resources traded down -$0.93 on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 316858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270261. Shares of Nexa Resources were trading at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.86. While on yearly highs and lows, Nexa Resources's today has traded high as $8.57 and has touched $7.90 on the downward trend.

Nexa Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Nexa Resources last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The company earned $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for Nexa Resources are expected to decrease by -6.97% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $1.87 per share. Nexa Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Nexa Resources are expected to decrease by -6.97% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Nexa Resources is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Nexa Resources is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.58. Nexa Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $10.00 And 5 day price change is -$2.44 (-22.47%) with average volume for 5 day average is 276,154. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $9.95 and 20 day price change is $0.91 (12.12%) and average 20 day moving volume is 320,069. 50 day moving average is $8.61 and 50 day price change is $1.71 ( 25.48%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 203,157. 200 day moving average is $9.39 and 200 day price change is -$0.82 (-8.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 135,039.

Other owners latest trading in Nexa Resources :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 22,154 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Nexa Resources

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 104,491 which equates to market value of $0.92M and appx 0.00% owners of Nexa Resources

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 189,711 which equates to market value of $1.66M and appx 0.00% owners of Nexa Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 7.83% for Nexa Resources

