Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by Vertical Research to Hold

Northrop Grumman stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Northrop Grumman Downgraded by Vertical Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Northrop Grumman traded down -$0.72 on Thursday, reaching $357.77. 628096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769538. Shares of Northrop Grumman were trading at $357.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $370.18 and its 200 day moving average is $348.28.Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $352.00 and a 12 month high of $408.03. While on yearly highs and lows, Northrop Grumman's today has traded high as $359.37 and has touched $352.00 on the downward trend.

Northrop Grumman Earnings and What to expect:

Northrop Grumman last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Its revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has generated $23.65 earnings per share over the last year ($27.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Northrop Grumman are expected to grow by 3.58% in the coming year, from $24.83 to $25.72 per share. Northrop Grumman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Northrop Grumman are expected to grow by 3.58% in the coming year, from $24.83 to $25.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Northrop Grumman is 12.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Northrop Grumman is 12.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 22.31. Northrop Grumman has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Northrop Grumman has a P/B Ratio of 5.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $381.25 And 5 day price change is -$49.94 (-12.30%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,028,746. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $387.59 and 20 day price change is -$4.65 (-1.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 716,042. 50 day moving average is $370.18 and 50 day price change is -$4.82 ( -1.34%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 701,399. 200 day moving average is $348.28 and 200 day price change is $53.25 (17.57%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 870,044.

Other owners latest trading in Northrop Grumman :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 4,164 which equates to market value of $1.50M and appx 0.00% owners of Northrop Grumman

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 3,023 which equates to market value of $1.09M and appx 0.00% owners of Northrop Grumman

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 16,599 which equates to market value of $5.98M and appx 0.00% owners of Northrop Grumman

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.91% for Northrop Grumman

