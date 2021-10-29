Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

Novo Nordisk A/S stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Novo Nordisk A/S Downgraded by DNB Markets on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $109.47. 678626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864658. Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S were trading at $109.47 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63.Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $108.84 and a 12 month high of $110.34. While on yearly highs and lows, Novo Nordisk A/S's today has traded high as $110.34 and has touched $108.84 on the downward trend.

Novo Nordisk A/S Earnings and What to expect:

Novo Nordisk A/S last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The company earned $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Earnings for Novo Nordisk A/S are expected to grow by 9.63% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.53 per share. Novo Nordisk A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Novo Nordisk A/S are expected to grow by 9.63% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 35.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 35.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a PEG Ratio of 2.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Novo Nordisk A/S has a P/B Ratio of 26.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $107.27 And 5 day price change is $3.51 (3.31%) with average volume for 5 day average is 665,637. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $102.33 and 20 day price change is $13.64 (14.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 775,054. 50 day moving average is $101.41 and 50 day price change is $3.91 ( 3.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 929,230. 200 day moving average is $84.63 and 200 day price change is $38.49 (0.5419) and with average volume for 200 days is : 963,609.

Other owners latest trading in Novo Nordisk A/S :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by PAX Financial Group LLC were 10,490 which equates to market value of $1.01M and appx 0.20% owners of Novo Nordisk A/S

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. were 4,944 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.10% owners of Novo Nordisk A/S

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 2,368 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Novo Nordisk A/S

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 5.58% for Novo Nordisk A/S

