Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Earnings results for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Its revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. Earnings for Nutrien are expected to grow by 10.73% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $5.16 per share. Nutrien has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Nutrien will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Nutrien stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for NTR. The average twelve-month price target for Nutrien is $73.00 with a high price target of $85.00 and a low price target of $53.00.

Nutrien has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.00, Nutrien has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $70.15. Nutrien has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien pays a meaningful dividend of 2.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nutrien has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nutrien is 102.22%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Nutrien will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.66% next year. This indicates that Nutrien will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

In the past three months, Nutrien insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.09% of the stock of Nutrien is held by insiders. 61.47% of the stock of Nutrien is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR



Earnings for Nutrien are expected to grow by 10.73% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $5.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Nutrien is 41.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Nutrien is 41.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.44. Nutrien has a PEG Ratio of 1.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nutrien has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

