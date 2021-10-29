nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $40.00

nVent Electric stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. nVent Electric stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $40.00. The analysts previously had $37.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of nVent Electric traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737172. On Thursday, Shares of nVent Electric closed at $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $35.10. While on yearly highs and lows, nVent Electric today has traded high as $34.62 and has touched $34.48 on the downward trend.

nVent Electric Earnings and What to expect:

nVent Electric last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. Its revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.5. Earnings for nVent Electric are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $2.07 per share.

The P/E ratio of nVent Electric is 143.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of nVent Electric is 143.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.23. nVent Electric has a P/B Ratio of 2.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$33.30 And 5 day price change is $1.68 (5.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 968,360. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $32.50 and 20 day price change is $2.12 (6.56%) and average 20 day moving volume is 735,580. 50 day moving average is $32.90 and 50 day price change is $1.46 ( 4.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 744,954. 200 day moving average is $30.18 and 200 day price change is $10.10 (0.4148) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,007,491.

Other owners latest trading in nVent Electric :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 124,354 which equates to market value of $4.02M and appx 0.00% owners of nVent Electric

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. were 616,684 which equates to market value of $19.94M and appx 0.20% owners of nVent Electric

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Outfitter Financial LLC were 59,257 which equates to market value of $1.92M and appx 1.50% owners of nVent Electric

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.25% for nVent Electric

