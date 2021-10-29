Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Earnings results for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year ($3.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.5. Earnings for NXP Semiconductors are expected to grow by 11.07% in the coming year, from $9.03 to $10.03 per share. NXP Semiconductors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. NXP Semiconductors will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

According to the issued ratings of 24 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for NXP Semiconductors stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for NXPI. The average twelve-month price target for NXP Semiconductors is $224.58 with a high price target of $260.00 and a low price target of $140.00.

NXP Semiconductors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $224.58, NXP Semiconductors has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $199.90. NXP Semiconductors has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors pays a meaningful dividend of 1.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NXP Semiconductors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NXP Semiconductors is 33.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NXP Semiconductors will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.43% next year. This indicates that NXP Semiconductors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

In the past three months, NXP Semiconductors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,960,161.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of NXP Semiconductors is held by insiders. 90.75% of the stock of NXP Semiconductors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)



Earnings for NXP Semiconductors are expected to grow by 11.07% in the coming year, from $9.03 to $10.03 per share. The P/E ratio of NXP Semiconductors is 54.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of NXP Semiconductors is 54.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.29. NXP Semiconductors has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NXP Semiconductors has a P/B Ratio of 6.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

