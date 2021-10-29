Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Office Properties Income Trust stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Office Properties Income Trust Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust traded down -$0.28 on Thursday, reaching $25.92. 39552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215458. Shares of Office Properties Income Trust were trading at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $31.69. While on yearly highs and lows, Office Properties Income Trust's today has traded high as $26.33 and has touched $25.92 on the downward trend.

Office Properties Income Trust Earnings and What to expect:

Office Properties Income Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $2.51. The firm earned $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust has generated $5.39 earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Office Properties Income Trust are expected to grow by 8.13% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.79 per share. Office Properties Income Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.Office Properties Income Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160351”.

Earnings for Office Properties Income Trust are expected to grow by 8.13% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Office Properties Income Trust is -36.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Office Properties Income Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $26.24 And 5 day price change is -$0.87 (-3.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 192,020. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $26.82 and 20 day price change is $0.14 (0.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 201,000. 50 day moving average is $26.34 and 50 day price change is -$0.08 ( -0.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 181,638. 200 day moving average is $27.39 and 200 day price change is $0.15 (0.59%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 190,847.

Other owners latest trading in Office Properties Income Trust :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC were 2,265 which equates to market value of $57K and appx 0.10% owners of Office Properties Income Trust

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 63,386 which equates to market value of $1.61M and appx 0.00% owners of Office Properties Income Trust

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 64,362 which equates to market value of $1.63M and appx 0.00% owners of Office Properties Income Trust

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.82% for Office Properties Income Trust

