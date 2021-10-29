Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Earnings results for Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. Oil States International has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year (($1.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oil States International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.21) per share. Oil States International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Oil States International will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Oil States International stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for OIS. The average twelve-month price target for Oil States International is $7.50 with a high price target of $7.50 and a low price target of $7.50.

on OIS’s analyst rating history

Oil States International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Oil States International has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $6.39. Oil States International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International does not currently pay a dividend. Oil States International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

In the past three months, Oil States International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Oil States International is held by insiders. 89.90% of the stock of Oil States International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS



Earnings for Oil States International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Oil States International is -5.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oil States International is -5.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oil States International has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here