Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Earnings results for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Its revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Earnings for ON Semiconductor are expected to grow by 11.65% in the coming year, from $2.49 to $2.78 per share. ON Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. ON Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7086354”.

Analyst Opinion on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

According to the issued ratings of 27 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ON Semiconductor stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for ON. The average twelve-month price target for ON Semiconductor is $48.76 with a high price target of $63.00 and a low price target of $3.75.

ON Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.76, ON Semiconductor has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $47.10. ON Semiconductor has been the subject of 21 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. ON Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

In the past three months, ON Semiconductor insiders have sold 49.59% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $769,420.00 in company stock and sold $1,150,993.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of ON Semiconductor is held by insiders. 91.15% of the stock of ON Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON



The P/E ratio of ON Semiconductor is 38.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of ON Semiconductor is 38.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.29. ON Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ON Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 5.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

