Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Earnings results for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($3.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for ONE Gas are expected to grow by 6.54% in the coming year, from $3.82 to $4.07 per share. ONE Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. ONE Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “7234160”.

Analyst Opinion on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ONE Gas stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for OGS. The average twelve-month price target for ONE Gas is $80.00 with a high price target of $87.00 and a low price target of $67.00.

on OGS’s analyst rating history

ONE Gas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.00, ONE Gas has a forecasted upside of 18.7% from its current price of $67.37. ONE Gas has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ONE Gas has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of ONE Gas is 63.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ONE Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.00% next year. This indicates that ONE Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

In the past three months, ONE Gas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $57,240.00 in company stock. Only 1.94% of the stock of ONE Gas is held by insiders. 80.25% of the stock of ONE Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS



Earnings for ONE Gas are expected to grow by 6.54% in the coming year, from $3.82 to $4.07 per share. The P/E ratio of ONE Gas is 17.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of ONE Gas is 17.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.22. ONE Gas has a PEG Ratio of 3.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ONE Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here