Earnings and Growth Analysis : ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The business earned $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ORIX has generated $7.33 earnings per share over the last year ($7.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for ORIX are expected to grow by 19.02% in the coming year, from $9.99 to $11.89 per share. ORIX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ORIX stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating.

ORIX pays a meaningful dividend of 3.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ORIX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ORIX is 45.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ORIX will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.01% next year. This indicates that ORIX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, ORIX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of ORIX is held by insiders. Only 1.59% of the stock of ORIX is held by institutions.

Earnings for ORIX are expected to grow by 19.02% in the coming year, from $9.99 to $11.89 per share. The P/E ratio of ORIX is 12.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of ORIX is 12.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.97. ORIX has a PEG Ratio of 0.73. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ORIX has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

