Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Earnings results for Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Its revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otter Tail has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Earnings for Otter Tail are expected to grow by 0.28% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.56 per share. Otter Tail has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Otter Tail will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Otter Tail stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for OTTR. The average twelve-month price target for Otter Tail is $67.00 with a high price target of $67.00 and a low price target of $67.00.

on OTTR’s analyst rating history

Otter Tail has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.00, Otter Tail has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $61.38. Otter Tail has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail pays a meaningful dividend of 2.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Otter Tail has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Otter Tail is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Otter Tail will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.82% next year. This indicates that Otter Tail will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

In the past three months, Otter Tail insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Otter Tail is held by insiders. 46.15% of the stock of Otter Tail is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR



Earnings for Otter Tail are expected to grow by 0.28% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Otter Tail is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Otter Tail is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.22. Otter Tail has a PEG Ratio of 3.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Otter Tail has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here