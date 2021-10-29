Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Owlet stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Owlet Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Owlet traded down -$0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 82143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918388. Shares of Owlet were trading at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.Owlet has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.56. While on yearly highs and lows, Owlet's today has traded high as $3.63 and has touched $3.54 on the downward trend.

Owlet Earnings and What to expect:

Owlet last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Owlet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Owlet are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.49) per share. Owlet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. Owlet will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 929-458-6194 with passcode “643671”.

Earnings for Owlet are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.49) per share. Owlet has a P/B Ratio of 4.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $3.62 And 5 day price change is -$0.17 (-4.52%) with average volume for 5 day average is 379,563. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $3.92 and 20 day price change is -$1.89 (-34.49%) and average 20 day moving volume is 854,116. 50 day moving average is $5.30 and 50 day price change is -$6.31 ( -63.74%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 870,520. 200 day moving average is $8.77 and 200 day price change is -$6.72 (-65.18%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 463,133.

Other owners latest trading in Owlet :

