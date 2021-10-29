Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Earnings results for PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. PDL Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

like PDL Community Bancorp stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 54.84% of gave PDL Community Bancorp an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.58% outperform votes by .

There is not enough analysis data for PDL Community Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. PDL Community Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

In the past three months, PDL Community Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of PDL Community Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 21.97% of the stock of PDL Community Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB



The P/E ratio of PDL Community Bancorp is 18.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of PDL Community Bancorp is 18.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. PDL Community Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here