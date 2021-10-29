Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded by Benchmark Co. to Buy

Peabody Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Peabody Energy Upgraded by Benchmark Co. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Peabody Energy traded down -$0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 4751966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9374602. Shares of Peabody Energy were trading at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $19.83. While on yearly highs and lows, Peabody Energy's today has traded high as $12.52 and has touched $11.29 on the downward trend.

Peabody Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Peabody Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company earned $679 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Its revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Peabody Energy has generated ($3.77) earnings per share over the last year (($3.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Peabody Energy are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.72 per share. Peabody Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Peabody Energy are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Peabody Energy is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Peabody Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $12.95 And 5 day price change is -$2.25 (-15.90%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,483,309. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.40 and 20 day price change is -$3.75 (-23.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 9,718,207. 50 day moving average is $15.47 and 50 day price change is -$0.07 ( -0.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,803,519. 200 day moving average is $8.67 and 200 day price change is $7.70 (183.33%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 6,581,265.

Other owners latest trading in Peabody Energy :

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. were 17,192 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.20% owners of Peabody Energy

On 10/26/2021 shares held by First Quadrant L P CA were 2,960 which equates to market value of $44K and appx 0.00% owners of Peabody Energy

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 8,500 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Peabody Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.50% for Peabody Energy

