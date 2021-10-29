Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Earnings results for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company earned $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for PG&E are expected to grow by 6.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.06 per share. PG&E has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. PG&E will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9548628”.

Analyst Opinion on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for PG&E stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for PCG. The average twelve-month price target for PG&E is $14.08 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

on PCG’s analyst rating history

PG&E has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.08, PG&E has a forecasted upside of 20.6% from its current price of $11.68. PG&E has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E does not currently pay a dividend. PG&E does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, PG&E will have a dividend payout ratio of 200.00% in the coming year. This indicates that PG&E may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

In the past three months, PG&E insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $92,800.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of PG&E is held by insiders. 58.94% of the stock of PG&E is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PG&E (NYSE:PCG



Earnings for PG&E are expected to grow by 6.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of PG&E is 31.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of PG&E is 31.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.22. PG&E has a PEG Ratio of 3.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PG&E has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

