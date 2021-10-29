Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Pinnacle Financial Partners Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners traded down -$0.37 on Thursday, reaching $97.16. 58156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416794. Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners were trading at $97.16 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95.Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $97.08 and a 12 month high of $103.90. While on yearly highs and lows, Pinnacle Financial Partners's today has traded high as $98.77 and has touched $97.08 on the downward trend.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Pinnacle Financial Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 12th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $4.30 earnings per share over the last year ($6.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for Pinnacle Financial Partners are expected to decrease by -3.62% in the coming year, from $6.35 to $6.12 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Pinnacle Financial Partners are expected to decrease by -3.62% in the coming year, from $6.35 to $6.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 16.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 16.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $97.91 And 5 day price change is -$0.09 (-0.09%) with average volume for 5 day average is 267,404. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $98.15 and 20 day price change is $2.10 (2.19%) and average 20 day moving volume is 390,001. 50 day moving average is $95.60 and 50 day price change is $6.63 ( 7.24%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 381,532. 200 day moving average is $88.95 and 200 day price change is $26.73 (37.41%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 370,798.

Other owners latest trading in Pinnacle Financial Partners :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 3,902 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Pinnacle Financial Partners

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund were 5,898 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Pinnacle Financial Partners

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 56,300 which equates to market value of $5.30M and appx 0.10% owners of Pinnacle Financial Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.67% for Pinnacle Financial Partners

