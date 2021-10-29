PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PJT Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. PJT Partners Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of PJT Partners traded down -$0.27 on Thursday, reaching $81.69. 20122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150546. Shares of PJT Partners were trading at $81.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $81.35 and a 12 month high of $89.50. While on yearly highs and lows, PJT Partners’s today has traded high as $82.20 and has touched $81.35 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

PJT Partners Earnings and What to expect:

PJT Partners last posted its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.24. PJT Partners has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year ($4.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Earnings for PJT Partners are expected to grow by 11.04% in the coming year, from $4.89 to $5.43 per share. PJT Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of PJT Partners is 17.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of PJT Partners is 17.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. PJT Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $82.75 And 5 day price change is -$6.33 (-7.19%) with average volume for 5 day average is 238,838. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $83.47 and 20 day price change is $2.90 (3.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 129,489. 50 day moving average is $80.30 and 50 day price change is $3.63 ( 4.64%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 138,236. 200 day moving average is $74.37 and 200 day price change is $0.80 (0.99%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 164,057.

Other owners latest trading in PJT Partners :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by International Assets Investment Management LLC were 3,765 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.10% owners of PJT Partners

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 9,731 which equates to market value of $0.77M and appx 0.00% owners of PJT Partners

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Stephens Inc. AR were 14,895 which equates to market value of $1.18M and appx 0.00% owners of PJT Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.91% for PJT Partners

