Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Neutral

Plains All American Pipeline stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Plains All American Pipeline Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline traded down -$0.18 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 2404068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4244265. Shares of Plains All American Pipeline were trading at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.38. While on yearly highs and lows, Plains All American Pipeline’s today has traded high as $10.20 and has touched $9.96 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Plains All American Pipeline Earnings and What to expect:

Plains All American Pipeline last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business earned $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.4. Earnings for Plains All American Pipeline are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.26 per share. Plains All American Pipeline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Plains All American Pipeline will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Plains All American Pipeline are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Plains All American Pipeline is 64.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Plains All American Pipeline is 64.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $10.44 And 5 day price change is -$0.81 (-7.45%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,322,136. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $10.63 and 20 day price change is -$0.09 (-0.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,640,004. 50 day moving average is $10.06 and 50 day price change is $1.02 ( 11.14%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,959,846. 200 day moving average is $9.89 and 200 day price change is -$0.40 (-3.75%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,546,735.

Other owners latest trading in Plains All American Pipeline :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC were 13,595 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Plains All American Pipeline

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Ziegler Capital Management LLC were 37,145 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Plains All American Pipeline

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC were 11,166 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Plains All American Pipeline

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 44.18% for Plains All American Pipeline

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING