Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by Seaport Research Partners – 0 stars to Neutral

Plains GP stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Plains GP Downgraded by Seaport Research Partners – 0 stars on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Plains GP traded down -$0.27 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 927008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2352663. Shares of Plains GP were trading at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.Plains GP has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $12.96. While on yearly highs and lows, Plains GP's today has traded high as $10.98 and has touched $10.69 on the downward trend.

Plains GP Earnings and What to expect:

Plains GP last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Plains GP has generated $7.79 earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Plains GP are expected to grow by 215.38% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $1.23 per share. Plains GP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Plains GP will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Plains GP are expected to grow by 215.38% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Plains GP is -1,106.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plains GP is -1,106.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plains GP has a P/B Ratio of 0.19. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $11.29 And 5 day price change is -$0.91 (-7.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,971,910. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $11.37 and 20 day price change is $0.02 (0.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,186,982. 50 day moving average is $10.68 and 50 day price change is $1.28 ( 13.41%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,155,351. 200 day moving average is $10.30 and 200 day price change is $0.04 (0.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,529,521.

Other owners latest trading in Plains GP :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Intrua Financial LLC were 45,404 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.10% owners of Plains GP

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 154,250 which equates to market value of $1.66M and appx 0.10% owners of Plains GP

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Stephens Inc. AR were 15,798 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Plains GP

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.87% for Plains GP

