Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Profound Medical stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Profound Medical Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Profound Medical traded down -$0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 6438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70063. Shares of Profound Medical were trading at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $28.97. While on yearly highs and lows, Profound Medical's today has traded high as $13.74 and has touched $13.41 on the downward trend.

Profound Medical Earnings and What to expect:

Profound Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($1.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Profound Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($0.58) per share. Profound Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

Earnings for Profound Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($0.58) per share. The P/E ratio of Profound Medical is -9.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Profound Medical has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $13.83 And 5 day price change is -$1.13 (-7.75%) with average volume for 5 day average is 120,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.27 and 20 day price change is -$1.19 (-8.13%) and average 20 day moving volume is 68,030. 50 day moving average is $14.60 and 50 day price change is -$1.13 ( -7.75%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 59,798. 200 day moving average is $18.52 and 200 day price change is -$10.62 (-44.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 68,755.

Other owners latest trading in Profound Medical :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Taylor Wealth Management Partners were 164,116 which equates to market value of $2.40M and appx 0.90% owners of Profound Medical

On 10/22/2021 shares held by MTM Investment Management LLC were 21,125 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.20% owners of Profound Medical

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 29,084 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of Profound Medical

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 42.79% for Profound Medical

