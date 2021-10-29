ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ProPhase Labs stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ProPhase Labs Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of ProPhase Labs traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 2104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48813. Shares of ProPhase Labs were trading at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $16.04. While on yearly highs and lows, ProPhase Labs's today has traded high as $5.90 and has touched $5.85 on the downward trend.

ProPhase Labs Earnings and What to expect:

ProPhase Labs last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 million. ProPhase Labs has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ProPhase Labs are expected to grow by 8.11% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.80 per share. ProPhase Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of ProPhase Labs is -29.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ProPhase Labs has a P/B Ratio of 8.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $5.93 And 5 day price change is $0.15 (2.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 45,380. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $5.58 and 20 day price change is $0.70 (13.46%) and average 20 day moving volume is 52,330. 50 day moving average is $5.38 and 50 day price change is $0.54 ( 10.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 54,548. 200 day moving average is $6.64 and 200 day price change is -$9.76 (-62.32%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 260,621.

Other owners latest trading in ProPhase Labs :

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 46,575 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of ProPhase Labs

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Bank of America Corp DE were 28,600 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of ProPhase Labs

On 8/16/2021 shares held by State Street Corp were 13,795 which equates to market value of $86K and appx 0.00% owners of ProPhase Labs

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 10.59% for ProPhase Labs

