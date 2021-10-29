Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Earnings results for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.96. Public Storage has generated $10.61 earnings per share over the last year ($7.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.7. Earnings for Public Storage are expected to grow by 8.02% in the coming year, from $12.35 to $13.34 per share. Public Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Public Storage will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-220-2566 with passcode “PSAQ321”.

Analyst Opinion on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Public Storage stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for PSA. The average twelve-month price target for Public Storage is $315.92 with a high price target of $350.00 and a low price target of $228.00.

on PSA’s analyst rating history

Public Storage has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.23, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $315.92, Public Storage has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $331.62. Public Storage has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Public Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Public Storage is 75.40%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Public Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.97% next year. This indicates that Public Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

In the past three months, Public Storage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,531,077.00 in company stock. 10.87% of the stock of Public Storage is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 78.45% of the stock of Public Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA



Earnings for Public Storage are expected to grow by 8.02% in the coming year, from $12.35 to $13.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Public Storage is 45.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Public Storage is 45.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Public Storage has a PEG Ratio of 3.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Public Storage has a P/B Ratio of 12.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here