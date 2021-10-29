Will stock surge before Earnings results? Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Earnings results for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rambus has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rambus are expected to grow by 9.73% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.24 per share. Rambus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Rambus will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9537075”.

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Rambus stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for RMBS. The average twelve-month price target for Rambus is $27.44 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Rambus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.44, Rambus has a forecasted upside of 18.2% from its current price of $23.21. Rambus has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Rambus does not currently pay a dividend. Rambus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Rambus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,236.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Rambus is held by insiders. 87.95% of the stock of Rambus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Rambus are expected to grow by 9.73% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Rambus is -165.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rambus is -165.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rambus has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

