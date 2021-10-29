Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $38.00

Ranpak stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ranpak stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $38.00. The analysts previously had $30.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Ranpak traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $33.14. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306333. On Thursday, Shares of Ranpak closed at $33.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.Ranpak has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $34.24. While on yearly highs and lows, Ranpak today has traded high as $33.75 and has touched $33.14 on the downward trend.

Ranpak Earnings and What to expect:

Ranpak last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business earned $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ranpak has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share).

The P/E ratio of Ranpak is -234.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ranpak is -234.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ranpak has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$31.32 And 5 day price change is $2.44 (8.02%) with average volume for 5 day average is 298,100. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $29.75 and 20 day price change is $6.06 (22.60%) and average 20 day moving volume is 280,025. 50 day moving average is $29.79 and 50 day price change is $2.92 ( 9.75%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 281,534. 200 day moving average is $23.64 and 200 day price change is $16.91 (105.89%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 380,514.

Other owners latest trading in Ranpak :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 21,817 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.00% owners of Ranpak

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 19,455 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.00% owners of Ranpak

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Calamos Advisors LLC were 267,972 which equates to market value of $7.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Ranpak

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.59% for Ranpak

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING