Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Earnings results for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income last issued its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business earned $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year ($0.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.9. Earnings for Realty Income are expected to grow by 6.44% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.80 per share. Realty Income has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Realty Income will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 2:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 800-770-2030 with passcode “9982808”.

Analyst Opinion on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Realty Income stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for O. The average twelve-month price target for Realty Income is $79.20 with a high price target of $81.00 and a low price target of $76.00.

Realty Income has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.20, Realty Income has a forecasted upside of 8.3% from its current price of $73.15. Realty Income has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Realty Income has been increasing its dividend for 27 years. The dividend payout ratio of Realty Income is 83.48%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Realty Income will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.47% next year. This indicates that Realty Income will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Realty Income (NYSE:O)

In the past three months, Realty Income insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Realty Income is held by insiders. 70.40% of the stock of Realty Income is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Realty Income (NYSE:O



Earnings for Realty Income are expected to grow by 6.44% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Realty Income is 73.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Realty Income is 73.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Realty Income has a PEG Ratio of 4.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Realty Income has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

