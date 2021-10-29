Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Earnings results for Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Regis has generated ($2.94) earnings per share over the last year (($3.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Regis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to $0.09 per share. Regis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Regis stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for RGS. The average twelve-month price target for Regis is $8.00 with a high price target of $10.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

Regis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Regis has a forecasted upside of 188.8% from its current price of $2.77. Regis has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis does not currently pay a dividend. Regis does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Regis will have a dividend payout ratio of 266.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Regis may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regis (NYSE:RGS)

In the past three months, Regis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 33.20% of the stock of Regis is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 75.12% of the stock of Regis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regis (NYSE:RGS



The P/E ratio of Regis is -0.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Regis is -0.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Regis has a P/B Ratio of 5.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

